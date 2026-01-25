Roblox down: Players report server outages and gameplay problems

UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, DownDetector had received over 9,000 reports of a server outage. Roblox reportedly ran into problems on Saturday. (Unsplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: Roblox is reportedly down for many users in the United States. According to DownDetector, outage reports began around 3:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Most players reported problems with servers and gameplay. By 3:15 p.m., DownDetector had received over 6,000 outage reports.

One user reported, "Cant even join servers correctly for some reason."

Another wrote, "Everyone's game froze in a server and gave me error code 279, thats new."

A third player commented, "I have reinstalled the app, once and even twice a day for the past three months just to log in. I've reported this issue countless times, yet nothing has happened."

Also Read: FaZe Clan controversy: What’s going on and why members are leaving

Social media reports Some players also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.

One person reported, "The roblox servers went down as soon as i wanted to go on cac are you kidding me brah."

Another inquired, "Is roblox Down? I can join any game, I’m stuck like this every time I try to play a game."

A third player reported, "Seems like its taking me 5-10 minutes to join a server on BGSI. It never takes this long, at least 5 seconds to join a server. Roblox down atm?"