Roblox down: Players report server outages and gameplay problems
By 3:15 p.m., DownDetector had received over 6,000 outage reports.
UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, DownDetector had received over 9,000 reports of a server outage.
ORIGINAL STORY: Roblox is reportedly down for many users in the United States. According to DownDetector, outage reports began around 3:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Most players reported problems with servers and gameplay. By 3:15 p.m., DownDetector had received over 6,000 outage reports.
One user reported, "Cant even join servers correctly for some reason."
Another wrote, "Everyone's game froze in a server and gave me error code 279, thats new."
A third player commented, "I have reinstalled the app, once and even twice a day for the past three months just to log in. I've reported this issue countless times, yet nothing has happened."
Social media reports
Some players also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.
One person reported, "The roblox servers went down as soon as i wanted to go on cac are you kidding me brah."
Another inquired, "Is roblox Down? I can join any game, I’m stuck like this every time I try to play a game."
A third player reported, "Seems like its taking me 5-10 minutes to join a server on BGSI. It never takes this long, at least 5 seconds to join a server. Roblox down atm?"
So far, Roblox has not responded to the outage reports.
