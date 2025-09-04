Rosie O’Donnell citizenship row: Trump makes massive announcement; 'not a great American'

President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform stated that his administration was giving ‘serious thought’ to taking away Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship. “She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!,” Trump wrote. Rosie O'Donnell left the US before Donald Trump's second term in office.(Bloomberg)

This declaration comes moments after Trump's deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, said on X that the President might ‘break the internet’ shortly. “POTUS just may break the internet shortly,” he had posted on X.

Row with Rosie O'Donnell explained

American talk show host and comedian, Rosie O'Donnell, recently faced flak for saying the Minneapolis school shooter was a ‘MAGA person’.

“I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect,” she stated, adding “I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard, you know, feelings of… you know, NRA-loving kind of gun people.” She further continued “Anyway, the truth is I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry. This is my apology video and I hope it’s enough.”

The shooting at a school-affiliated church, there, left two children dead and at least 18 injured. In an earlier video, O'Donnell had said “What do you know? It was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person. What do you know? White supremacists.” While the probe into the Minneapolis shooting continues, 23-year-old Robin Westman, who's suspected of the crime, turned the gun on himself and died.

As for Rosie, she's always been a vocal critic of Trump and fled the US before his second term in office. The 63-year-old has said she would consider returning only when America is ‘safe’ and all citizens have ‘equal rights’. After O'Donnell decided to relocate, Trump threatened to revoke her citizenship, and even referred to her as a ‘threat to humanity’.