Rudy Giuliani critical: Trump reacts, Jimmy Kimmel's bizarre ‘grave’ joke before hospitalisation surfaces

President Donald Trump has released a statement following the hospitalization of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, who is 81 years old, in the early hours of this morning (May 4). Following Rudy Giuliani's hospitalization, President Trump praised him as a 'true warrior' and criticized the political left for their treatment of Giuliani (REUTERS)

Rudy Giuliani is said to be in a “critical but stable” condition, with his team requesting the American public for “prayers”.

The 81-year-old Republican was elected as New York's mayor in 1993, after having served as one of the nation's most prominent prosecutors.

He also campaigned for the US Senate in 2000, but he withdrew from the race against Hillary Clinton shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Giuliani has been a long-time ally of President Trump, having previously acted as one of his personal attorneys.

Shortly after the announcement of the former mayor's hospitalization, Trump issued a statement, referring to Giuliani as a “true warrior”.

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Trump calls Giuliani's hospitalization ‘so sad’ In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, the best mayor in the history of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the radical left lunatics, democrats ALL - AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"

The POTUS continue: “They cheated on the elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani before hospitalisation Kimmel humorously remarked on Giuliani emerging from "the grave" during a monologue just days before the former New York City mayor was admitted to the hospital.

“So last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me,” Kimmel stated in a monologue on Tuesday, alluding to his poorly timed joke about First Lady Melania Trump resembling an “expectant widow” just days before the assassination attempt on Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

During the broadcast of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Kimmel showcased a segment featuring Giuliani, 81, who commented on his podcast that the beleaguered talk show host is "one of the most distasteful human beings in this country."

“I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter,” Kimmel replied.

In recent years, Giuliani has emerged as a polarizing figure, having acted as an adviser to Trump in his attempts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Additionally, he received a pardon from Trump after confronting two criminal charges across two US states, along with a defamation lawsuit filed by election workers.

In September 2025, Giuliani was hospitalized due to a fractured vertebra, numerous lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg, which resulted from a car accident in New Hampshire.