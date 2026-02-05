* New York City joins UN health network after Trump withdrew US from WHO

NYC Health Dept joins WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network

*

Governors of California, Illinois have said their states will join UN health network as well

*

Trump has withdrawn US from WHO

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, - The New York City Health Department on Wednesday said it has joined the World Health Organization's global outbreak response network following President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from the U.N. health agency.

WHY'S IMPORTANT

Following the Republican president's decision to pull the U.S. out of the WHO, some Democratic leaders have made their regions join the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network in defiance of Trump. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been critical of the president's policies.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, both Democrats, have also said their states will join the WHO's global outbreak response network. The network responds to public health events around the world, such as pandemics and disease outbreaks, and comprises of more than 360 technical institutions.

KEY QUOTES

"By joining GOARN, New York City gains access to a global network of over 360 institutions and organizations that respond to acute public health events with the deployment of staff and resources to affected countries," the NYC Health Department said in a statement.

"Infectious diseases know no boundaries, and nor should the information and resources that help us protect New Yorkers," New York City Acting Health Commissioner and Chief Medical Officer Michelle Morse added.

CONTEXT

The U.S. formally left the WHO last month after completing a one-year waiting period following an executive order that Trump signed in January 2025.

Since taking office, Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from dozens of global and U.N. entities, saying they do not benefit Washington. His steps have been condemned by health and human rights experts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.