Russia bombs US factory near NATO border. What does it mean for Trump diplomacy?

Before dawn on Thursday, two Russian cruise missiles struck an American-owned electronics factory in Mukachevo, a town in far western Ukraine near the Hungarian border. The attack caused huge destruction to the facility and left more than a dozen people injured, according to an NPR report. Smoke rises over the Flextronics factory hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, Ukraine August 21, 2025. Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Ukrainian authorities said Moscow unleashed more than 570 drones and 40 missiles in a single overnight barrage.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a Telegram post, confirmed that at least 15 people were wounded. He described the target as “an ordinary civilian enterprise, an American investment. They produced such familiar household items as coffee machines.”

Zelenskyy added that Russia “delivered this strike as if nothing had changed at all. As if there were no efforts by the world to stop this war.”

ALSO READ| 55 million US visa holders under review as Trump admin intensifies immigration crackdown

Which US factory was that?

The factory belongs to Flex, a multinational electronics manufacturer with over 100 facilities worldwide. Founded in the U.S., the company is publicly listed on NASDAQ and is jointly headquartered in Austin, Texas, and Singapore. Flex has operated its Mukachevo plant since 2012, producing consumer appliances, not military equipment.

Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the regional military administration, noted that roughly 600 workers were inside the facility at the time of the attack.

“This enterprise exclusively produced household appliances. It never produced any military equipment,” Biletskyi stressed. He added that about one-third of the massive plant was destroyed in the fire that followed.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of thick black smoke rising from the wreckage.

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, condemned the attack, saying: “Russia continues to destroy and humiliate U.S. businesses in Ukraine, targeting companies that invest and trade on the U.S. stock markets.”

ALSO READ| No tariffs on China yet, Trump aide accuses India of 'cozying up to Xi Jinping'

Interestingly, the attack came just days after President Donald Trump held meetings with both Zelenskyy in Washington and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.