Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saharan dust cloud arrives in Florida, here's what to expect

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 05, 2025 09:16 PM IST

Saharan dust from Africa will cause hazy skies across Florida and other Southeast states this week, impacting air quality and potentially tropical systems.

Much of Florida is expected to see hazy skies this week as Saharan dust extends across the Southeast on Thursday. Forecasters at AccuWeather have been tracking clouds of dust originating from the African desert. Wednesday's satellite imagery shows the plume blowing over the Atlantic Ocean, causing the air quality to take a hit.

Saharan dust arrives in Florida: What to expect amid hazy skies
Saharan dust arrives in Florida: What to expect amid hazy skies

Saharan dust arrives in Florida, here's what to expect

The bulk of dust from the Sahara Desert arrives in parts of the US every year like clockwork. While the current plume is thicker than previous ones in May, it is likely to thin out as it extends further this week. 

The states that are most likely to be impacted by the Saharan dust are Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina, according to AccuWeather. 

 

The Saharan dust can also cause disruptions in the formation of tropical systems like hurricanes and limit the number of storms in the Southeast. Should storms manage to overcome the dry air conditions, the combination of dust and rain could lead to a muddy mix over the region.

 

In addition to causing hazy skies, the dust particles lead to more colourful sunrises and sunsets with deeper red and orange tones, given the right conditions. “Many people will notice more colorful sunrises and sunsets, and a milky or hazy look in the sky,” DaSilva added.

Dust particles can increase the AQI, making it difficult to breathe for sensitive groups like children, older adults, and those with preexisting respiratory conditions. In the wake of the annual plume, health officials have advised those sensitive to dust against going outdoors. 

“If you suffer from respiratory issues or allergies, the air quality is moderate due to the thicker plume of Saharan Dust that has settled across South Florida. Please take the proper precautions,” Today In Florida weather anchor Vivian Gonzalez said in an advisory shared on X Thursday.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Saharan dust cloud arrives in Florida, here's what to expect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On