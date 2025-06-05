Saharan dust cloud arrives in Florida, here's what to expect

Much of Florida is expected to see hazy skies this week as Saharan dust extends across the Southeast on Thursday. Forecasters at AccuWeather have been tracking clouds of dust originating from the African desert. Wednesday's satellite imagery shows the plume blowing over the Atlantic Ocean, causing the air quality to take a hit. Saharan dust arrives in Florida: What to expect amid hazy skies

The bulk of dust from the Sahara Desert arrives in parts of the US every year like clockwork. While the current plume is thicker than previous ones in May, it is likely to thin out as it extends further this week.

The states that are most likely to be impacted by the Saharan dust are Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina, according to AccuWeather.

The Saharan dust can also cause disruptions in the formation of tropical systems like hurricanes and limit the number of storms in the Southeast. Should storms manage to overcome the dry air conditions, the combination of dust and rain could lead to a muddy mix over the region.

In addition to causing hazy skies, the dust particles lead to more colourful sunrises and sunsets with deeper red and orange tones, given the right conditions. “Many people will notice more colorful sunrises and sunsets, and a milky or hazy look in the sky,” DaSilva added.

Dust particles can increase the AQI, making it difficult to breathe for sensitive groups like children, older adults, and those with preexisting respiratory conditions. In the wake of the annual plume, health officials have advised those sensitive to dust against going outdoors.

“If you suffer from respiratory issues or allergies, the air quality is moderate due to the thicker plume of Saharan Dust that has settled across South Florida. Please take the proper precautions,” Today In Florida weather anchor Vivian Gonzalez said in an advisory shared on X Thursday.