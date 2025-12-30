Sam Altman launches hunt for most ‘stressful job’ at OpenAI, what is it? All on vacancy and salary

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has announced a vacancy with an annual salary of $555,000, accompanied by a daunting job description. OpenAI announced a $555,000 position for a head of preparedness tasked with mitigating risks from advanced AIs(AFP)

In what could be considered the most challenging position, the “head of preparedness” at OpenAI will be tasked with safeguarding against the risks posed by increasingly powerful AIs to human mental health, cybersecurity, and biological threats.

Sam Altman opens up about ‘stressful job’ vacancy

This is in addition to the concerns the successful applicant will face regarding the potential for AIs to begin self-training, amidst apprehensions from certain experts that they could “turn against us”.

“This will be a stressful job, and you’ll jump into the deep end pretty much immediately,” stated Sam Altman, the chief executive of the San Francisco-based organization, as he initiated the search for someone to fill “a critical role” to “help the world”.

What is OpenAI head of preparedness role?

The person selected for this position will be tasked with assessing and addressing emerging threats, as well as “tracking and preparing for frontier capabilities that create new risks of severe harm.” It is noteworthy that some former executives in this role have held the position for only brief durations.

“We have a strong foundation of measuring growing capabilities, but we are entering a world where we need more nuanced understanding and measurement of how those capabilities could be abused, and how we can limit those downsides both in our products and in the world, in a way that lets us all enjoy the tremendous benefits. These questions are hard and there is little precedent,” Altman wrote on X.

In the face of opposition from Donald Trump’s administration, there is minimal oversight of artificial intelligence at both the national and international levels. Yoshua Bengio, a prominent computer scientist recognized as one of the 'godfathers of AI', recently remarked: “A sandwich has more regulation than AI.”