OpenAI launches ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ feature in these countries

OpenAI has jumped onto the year-end recap bandwagon with the launch of Your Year with ChatGPT, a personalised feature that sums up how users interacted with the chatbot over the past year. Much like Spotify Wrapped, the new experience offers a snapshot of habits, interests and usage patterns, presented in a visually rich, story-style format. The launch follows a broader push by OpenAI to make ChatGPT feel more personal and reflective of individual usage.(REUTERS)

The company confirmed the rollout via a post on X, saying the feature is now available to users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. To access it, users must be running the latest version of the ChatGPT app and have chat history and memory features enabled, as the recap relies on stored interactions to generate insights.

Once live on an account, a banner titled Your Year with ChatGPT appears on the app’s home screen. Tapping it opens a Stories-like sequence highlighting key moments from the year. These include usage trends, recurring themes in conversations, and playful “awards” based on how ChatGPT was used. For example, users who frequently relied on the chatbot for problem-solving or brainstorming may receive titles such as Creative Debugger.

In addition to statistics and badges, the feature also generates a short poem and an AI-created image inspired by the user’s most common topics. OpenAI says the recap is designed to be easily shareable, allowing users to post their highlights on social media.

There are a few limitations. Your Year with ChatGPT is only available to individual users, meaning accounts under Education, Enterprise or Team plans will not see the feature. OpenAI also notes that if the banner does not appear automatically, eligible users can try prompting ChatGPT directly to generate their yearly recap.

The launch follows a broader push by OpenAI to make ChatGPT feel more personal and reflective of individual usage, while also tapping into the popularity of end-of-year digital summaries. For users in supported countries, the feature offers a light-hearted look back at how AI fit into their daily lives over the past 12 months.