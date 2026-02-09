Sam Darnold's fiancée, parents, and more: Inside the Seahawks QB's family and love story

Sam Darnold, the star quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, has found his lifelong supporter in Katie Hoofnagle. The duo officially announced their relationship in June 2023 and have maintained a relatively low profile since then. Sam Darnold's fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, has been a supportive presence as he prepares for Super Bowl 60. (Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram)

Although the exact start date of their romance remains uncertain, Sam Darnold and Hoofnagle disclosed their engagement in a July 2025 post on Instagram.

Darnold discussed his fiancée's encouragement as he prepares for Super Bowl 60, where he and the Seahawks are set to compete against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots for the prestigious Lombardi trophy.

During a press conference on the opening night of Super Bowl 60 on February 2, Darnold was inquired about his methods for maintaining tranquility throughout the season.

"I think it comes back to, for me, having a great fiancée. She does a lot for me, and she keeps me calm," Darnold stated. "She reminds me of why I do what I do, why I go to work every single day."

Who is Katie Hoofnagle? Sam Darnold's fiancee Super Bowl 60 marks a return for Hoofnagle, who is an alumnus of Monte Vista High School in the Bay Area, where she served as the captain of the varsity soccer team, as indicated by her Instagram posts.

Following her high school years, Hoofnagle pursued her education at the University of South Carolina, where she continued her soccer career, according to her Instagram.

After completing her degree, she resided in Charlotte, North Carolina, frequently sharing images from Bank of America Stadium.

It is noteworthy that Darnold was a player for the Carolina Panthers during the 2021-2022 season, a year prior to the public announcement of his relationship with Hoofnagle on Instagram.

In a post commemorating Darnold's birthday, Hoofnagle officially announced her relationship status with the football star. “your huge heart, goofy energy, and ability to quote every movie you’ve ever seen are unmatched. happy 26th birthday, celebrating you is so easy! 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram.

Katie has been reportedly serving as an account executive for Renvio, a company specializing in healthcare technology since 2014. Her remote work arrangement enables her to accompany Sam to his various NFL locations.

