Sam Rivers death cause: Chilling new details revealed about Limp Bizkit bassist

Additional information about the death of Sam Rivers, the bassist for Limp Bizkit, have surfaced. In a touching tribute, the metal band revealed on Saturday that the bassist died at the age of 48. The cause of death is yet unknown. Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died at 48, with reports indicating he was nonresponsive when emergency services arrived.

However, a representative for the St. Johns County, Florida Fire Rescue told TMZ that they attended a call for a “nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest” on Saturday, providing fresh details regarding Rivers' condition and death.

A St. Johns County Sheriff's spokesperson also informed the publication that “deputies responded to an attended death at that address.”

An attended death is 'in which the decedent has been a patient under medical care for a serious or life-threatening illness that will likely lead to death in a relatively short period of time (days or months, but not years),' according to the American Institute of Crime Scene Integrity.

Sam Rivers' excessive drinking issues

While the cause of his death is still unknown, the musician has struggled with his health. He was open about how his “excessive drinking” resulted in a diagnosis of liver illness. He even had a liver transplant in 2017.

Rivers was among the founding members of Limp Bizkit when it was first established in 1994.

Limp Bizkit and Sam Rivers connection

Three years after taking a break in 2006, the band returned in 2009.

Limp Bizkit has received numerous honors, including a Billboard Music Award for Top Modern Rock Artist, and has been nominated for three Grammys, including Best Rock Album for Significant Other in 2000.

After leaving the band in 2015, Rivers returned in 2018, citing his struggle with liver disease as the reason.

According to Loudwire, Rivers revealed in a 2020 book by rock author Jon Wiederhorn titled Raising Hell (Backstage Tales From The Lives Of Metal Legends): “I got liver disease from excessive drinking. I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible, and a few months after that I realized I had to change everything because I had really bad liver disease.”