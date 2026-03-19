San Rafael fire: Blaze reported at Larkspur St; chilling visuals from canal emerge

San Rafael Fire Department issued a statement on the incident and said “SRFD is currently responding to an incident on Larkspur St. Please stay clear of the area. More information will be available once the incident concludes.”

A massive fire was reported in San Rafael, California , on Wednesday and smoke could be seen in the San Rafael canals . Photographs of the blaze were shared on social media.

Meanwhile, a person shared photos of the blaze and said “Big fire in San Rafael canals, as seen from our patio.”

“Firefighters battling a large commercial building fire at 55 Larkspur St. Keep away from area,” they wrote.

In subsequent updates they added “Fire is contained to the building of origin. Everyone has been accounted for & there are no injuries.” and “Fire has been declared under control.”

They had earlier noted that no evacuations were needed at the time. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Marin Independent Journal also reported on the blaze in the Canal area, noting that authorities had responded around 3:30pm.

What to know about San Rafael San Rafael lies in Marin County, western California. It is on the northwestern shore of San Francisco Bay.

The San Rafael area was developed around the Mission San Rafael Arcángel as a ranch town. The arrival of the San Francisco and North Pacific Railroad helped sustain growth, which was also aided when the Dominican University of California was founded.

Light industrial development was encouraged here due to improved accessibility to San Francisco and the East Bay cities via the Golden Gate and Richmond–San Rafael bridges.