Santa Tracker live: Where is Santa Claus right now? Know location

Santa Claus is set to depart from the North Pole to make the journey around the world on Christmas Eve. FlightRadar24 confirm that Santa’s sleigh is currently being followed in real time. North American Aerospace Defense Command, responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America, shows NORAD's Santa Tracker. (NORAD via AP, File)(AP)

The sleigh is visible on Flightradar24’s interactive map under the flight identifier R3DN053.

Read more: How old is Santa Claus? NORAD tracker reveals all on Christmas icon

Flightrada24 sleigh data

Users can watch Santa's flight travel around the world, his path showing a sleigh icon headed by reindeer and Santa on the back. The sleigh is designed to mimic Santa's Christmas journey for the kids.

Ahead of an anticipated hectic Christmas Eve shift, he is apparently conducting peaceful flying checks above the North Pole.

Flightradar24 has confirmed radar contact with the reindeer-driven sleigh bearing the call sign "SANTA1."

Read more: NORAD’s Santa tracker returns as thousands of calls expected on Christmas Eve

NORAD Santa Tracking tradition

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been keeping up the tradition of tracking Santa for 70 years now, offering live updates through the NORAD Tracks Santa portal.

NORAD’s tracker typically goes live early on Christmas Eve, with satellites and defense radar systems enabling minute-by-minute updates.

Families can use mobile apps, the official NORADSanta.org website, or the toll-free phone to follow Santa. On Christmas Eve, from 4 a.m. until midnight Mountain Standard Time, over a thousand volunteers will answer calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD.

Parents and children can follow Santa's voyage on the website in nine languages, including Japanese and English.

The custom began in 1955 when the Continental Air Defense Command, the forerunner of NORAD, remained alert for any indication that the then-Soviet Union might launch a nuclear assault.

A child accidentally called the battle operations center and requested to talk with Santa Claus, according to NORAD. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the then commander on duty, then instructed staff members to begin tracking Santa and answering calls from kids because he didn't want to let the kids down.

Since then, flight radar websites have also joined in on this tradition of showing St. Nick's journey around the world in a day.