Is the stock market closed on Christmas Eve? Are banks and post office open? Know holiday work hours

Stock markets and banking services have altered schedules ahead of Christmas Day and Eve. The markets will return to normal hours on Friday, December 26. Banks will be operating with reduced hours as well and will remain closed on Christmas Day. Christmas week will see reduced stock market and bank hours.( AFP)

Here is the schedule and times listed for traders and bank customers:

Early close of markets on December 24

According to official holiday calendars released by the NYSE and trading guides, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will close early on December 24 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and both exchanges will stay closed on Thursday, December 25.

The next scheduled stock market closure is on Thursday, January 1, 2026, pertaining to new year holiday.

Bond Markets will shut down at 2 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and then remain closed on Christmas Day.

Banking service hour adjustment

This year, according to Trump's executive order, Christmas Eve will also be a federal holiday besides Christmas Day. However, legally, Christmas Eve is not listed as a federal holiday, hence the private sector companies and businesses are not legally required to follow the temporary holiday order.

This means that banks like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank and JPMorgan Chase will remain closed only on December 25.

However, specific branches may close early on Christmas Eve. Multiple reports have advised customers to verify local branch timings and plan essential transactions before the holiday, as branch closures could lead to delayed processing of deposits, withdrawals and scheduled transfers.

The next Bank closure will be on January 1 2026, New Year's Day, which is listed as an official federal holiday for the banks.

Postal and delivery service

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will deliver regular mail on Christmas Eve, and post offices will be open with local hours varying by location. Regular mail and Priority Mail Express are both delivered that day.

On Christmas Day, post offices are closed, and regular mail will not be delivered. However, some Priority Mail Express deliveries may still occur even when offices are closed.

Private carriers like FedEx and UPS show early closures and limited pickups on Christmas Eve, and FedEx shows no standard deliveries on Christmas Day, as most services are suspended on the federal holiday.