Sara Foster family: All on ex-partner and kids as her Melisaa Hortman remarks spark row amid Minnesota fraud probe

Sara Foster, the daughter of media mogul David Foster, suggested in a post on social media that Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman’s murder was “connected” to the Minnesota daycare centers probe. Hortman and her husband were killed at their residence, allegedly by anti-abortion evangelical Vance Boelter. Sara Foster with her partner Tommy Haas and their kids.(Tommy Haas, Instagram)

The Minnesota fraud case, which alleges that over $9 billion in federal funds allotted to over a dozen state-run daycare and Medicaid programs may have been embezzled, has angered the MAGA movement.

Amid the uproar over the alleged Minnesota fraud case, Foster made unfounded claims that Hortman’s murder was linked to the purported fraud scheme in the state.

“So are we just planning on pretending like her murder isn’t connected to the multi billion fraud scandal just uncovered? Mmmmkay,” she wrote on X on Saturday, sharing a June tweet by far-right influencer Nick Sortor, who had previously floated his own conspiracy theory regarding the matter.

Her post has so far garnered over 2.1 million views, with one claiming, “High probability they are connected.”

“Likely is. I am curious of the connection to the assassin,” a third user said.

Also Read: Did Nick Shirley uncover alleged Minnesota daycare fraud on his own? Jessica Tarlov raises serious doubts

Julia Coleman reacts to Sara Foster's statement

Following Foster's bombshell claim, a Republican state senator from Minnesota appealed to her conservative colleagues to stop promoting irrational conspiracy theories that link the assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Hortman to the ongoing fraud scandal that is currently affecting the state.

“I am a Minnesota Republican legislator. I never agreed with Melissa. Not once. But I’m begging people to stop sharing this conspiracy theory,” State Sen. Julia Coleman wrote on X.

“Tim Walz had nothing to do with the assassinations. The fraud had nothing to do with the assassinations,” the Republican lawmaker said. “The assassin was deranged. Completely and utterly deranged. And Minnesota lost a good woman because of it.”

Sara Foster family: All on husband and kids

Sara Foster and her partner, Tommy Haas, ended their relationship after almost 20 years, reported People in 2024, citing a source.

The co-founder of Favorite Daughter and the former professional tennis player are “completely dedicated to co-parenting their two daughters,” Valentina and Josephine, the source added.

In a podcast appearance in 2023, Foster described her relationship with Haas as “basically married.”

“We've been together since I've been 25 years old, We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together,” she stated on the We Met at Acme podcast.

She, however, noted that her understanding of marriage was influenced by her upbringing. Notably, her father David Foster has been married five times.

“We just didn't grow up with the foundation of marriage being a union of bliss and holy matrimony and forever,” she said.

Nick Shirley's video and FBI probe into Minnesota fraud case

MAGA YouTuber Nick Shirley claimed in a series of posts last week that there was significant fraud occurring in government-funded child care programs in Minnesota.

On Monday, federal agents were present in Minneapolis to conduct an investigation into child care and other alleged fraud, as per DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

FBI Director Kash Patel mentioned in a post on X that the FBI had been investigating fraud in Minnesota even before Shirley's viral video.

Meanwhile, Walz's office informed Fox News that he “has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action.”