Sean Johnson, pilot in Hudson River helicopter crash, posted eerie video days before death | Watch

Sean Johnson has been identified as the pilot of the Bell 206 helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday. The 36-year-old had posted an eerie video days before the accident that killed Sieman executive Agustin Escobar and his family. Sean Johnson was identified as the pilot who died in the Hudson River crash(Facebook/Sean Johnson)

“When it all comes together…,” Johnson wrote in the caption of the video, which showed him in a Bell 206 helicopter. His friends congratulated him in their comments, one saying that he was ‘living the dream’.

Johnson had recently moved to New York City for his aviation career. He was operating a Bell 206 on Thursday. He previously lived in states including Illinois, Virginia, and Montana.

Reacting to the crash on Thursday, Johnson’s wife Kathryn Johnson told Gothamist: “ I'm just at loss for words. I don't even know what happened." She added that the family was still struggling to process his death. “ It's just hard right now.”

‘Always wanted to fly’

Sean Johnson served in the US Navy as a SEAL. He then moved to being a bodyguard for celebrities, his wife further told the publication. She added that he ‘always wanted to fly’.

Sean and Kathryn were separated for the last few months. They last spoke on Wednesday. The pilot's friends and former colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.

“I saw your posts all the time about how much you wanted to be a pilot and how hard you worked to get there. RIP Sean Johnson, another Shipmate gone too soon," one person wrote.

“Sean came from very humble beginnings — but he never let that define or limit him. If anything, it fueled him. He had a quiet determination, a spirit of resilience and a heart that always looked out for others," another one added.

Johnson had taken Agustin Escobar, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, and their 4-, 8- and 10-year-old children on a sightseeing tour on Thursday afternoon. Their helicopter crashed around 3:15 PM local time.