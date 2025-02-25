Sen. Marsha Blackburn urges Kash Patel to release ‘unredacted records’ in Epstein case, including surveillance footage

Sen. Marsha Blackburn has urged FBI Director Kash Patel to keep his word about transparency in the case of Jeffrey Epstein. Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on Patel and acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O’Donnell to release their respective agencies’ “complete, unredacted records” on the late sex predator. Sen. Marsha Blackburn urges Kash Patel to release ‘unredacted records’ in Epstein case (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, REUTERS/Leah Millis)

“This critical information identifying every individual who could have participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s abhorrent conduct is long overdue,” Blackburn wrote in a letter to Patel, according to New York Post. “The survivors of Mr. Epstein’s horrific crimes want transparency and accountability, and they — and the American people — deserve nothing less.”

‘It is paramount that the FBI provide full transparency to the American people’

Blackburn wants the FBI to release the complete flight logs from Epstein’s jet and helicopter, Ghislaine Maxwell’s records, Epstein’s “little black book,” and surveillance footage of his Palm Beach, Florida residence. Redacted versions of the flight logs, and even the little black book, were leaked online in the past or appeared in previous lawsuits. However, Blackburn has demanded that the full version be made public.

“Since Mr. Epstein’s death in 2019, there is still much about this tragic case that is not known — including the names of his associates that are listed in the flight logs of his private jet and in Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book,'” Blackburn wrote. “It is paramount that the FBI provide full transparency to the American people and immediately release the complete, unredacted records in this case.”

Blackburn also wants the IRS to produce “any and all” documents that “reveal the names of individuals and entities that held any type of financial relationship” with Epstein or his convicted associate Maxwell, along with all IRS files on the two of them.

Patel promised Blackburn during his confirmation hearing that he would “absolutely” work with her to bring about more transparency on these files. Blackburn has long tried to access these records, and previously even urged Patel’s predecessor, Christopher Wray, to hand over the material. Wray had told the Senate Judiciary Committee back in December 2023 that his team would “figure out if there’s more information we can provide” on Epstein.

“Director Wray never provided any such follow-up information. Over a year has elapsed since then, and we still do not have all of the necessary information regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s crime,” Blackburn noted to Patel.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi has revealed that documents connected to Epstein, including his client list, are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed. She said she was briefed about the materials shortly after she was confirmed to her post in Donald Trump’s administration, and that looking at them was a “directive” from the president himself.