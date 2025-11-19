Senate passes bill to release Epstein files: When will Donald Trump sign it? Details here

The US Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act without a formal vote, after the US House of Representatives passed it earlier. The bill now goes to President's Trump's desk for his signature. US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed that the upper House has unanimous consent of all its members to approve the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It means that when the US House sends the bill to the Senate, it will no longer go through voting and instead will be passed on to the desk of President Trump for his signature.

When Will Trump Sign The Bill?

As of now, the White House has not informed the White House Press Pool about an event at the Oval Office concerning Trump signing the bill into law.

However, per reports, Trump is expected to sign the bill later tonight or early tomorrow. The White House is reportedly waiting on an update on the formal delivery of the bill, after which plans to sign it will be announced.

Why House Voted To Release The Epstein Files

This story will be updated when the official announcement from the White House comes. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, a discharge petition forcing the US Department of Justice to release the files related to the investigation into the offence committed by Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier convicted of sex trafficking. The bill has been a long-standing demand of the House Democrats, but it came up for a vote after Trump urged GOP Reps to take it up.

The POTUS is reportedly under immense pressure to release the files after emails released by the House Oversight Committee found multiple mentions of Trump, showing the President's connection with Epstein, and his alleged knowledge of his activities.

Shortly before the bill was unanimously passed, President Donald Trump left a message for his GOP colleagues party members asking them to "remember the victories."

"I don’t care when the Senate passes the House Bill, whether tonight, or at some other time in the near future, I just don’t want Republicans to take their eyes off all of the Victories that we’ve had, including THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, Closed Borders, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation,…" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.