United Nations, A senior Indian diplomat held a "productive meeting" with UNGA President Annalena Baerbock here and discussed several issues, including reformed multilateralism and global fight against terrorism, the MEA said on Saturday. Senior Indian diplomat discusses global fight against terrorism with UNGA president

Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Ambassador Sibi George's meeting with Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, came ahead of her visit to India next week.

George had a "productive meeting" with the top UN official "on diverse issues, including peace and security, development, reformed multilateralism and the global fight against terrorism," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Baerbock will undertake official duty travel to New Delhi and Beijing next week, spokesperson for the General Assembly President, La Neice Collins, said on Thursday.

While in India, Baerbock will hold "multiple bilateral meetings with various government officials," as well as meet with the UN country team in India led by UN Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner.

George also met Alexandre Zouev, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, and discussed India's strong cooperation with United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in countering the threat of terrorism, Jaiswal said in another post on X.

The UNOCT office said Zouev discussed strengthening cooperation and preparations for #CTWeek.

"He thanked #India for its longstanding role in global #CounterTerrorism efforts, incl. support to #UNOCT #CapacityBuilding programmes," the UNOCT said in a post on X.

Earlier this week, George, who arrived here Monday, met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and underscored India's strong commitment to multilateralism.

He also held a series of discussions with top UN officials and addressed key meetings where he highlighted the need for greater representation in the permanent membership of the Security Council, particularly of countries from the Global South.

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