SEPTA's Lansdale Station suspended as 2 injured after freight train hits pickup truck: Watch video

Two persons were injured in a freight train incident on Tuesday morning that is causing delays for commuters in Montgomery County. A freight train crashed in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, resulting in the hospitalization of two people who were taken from a pickup truck.

A pickup truck traveling south on Broad Street struck an approaching Pennsylvania Northeastern Railroad train close to the Lansdale Train Station.

Two passengers were reportedly removed from the truck and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the police.

While crews continue their investigation and cleanup efforts, Broad Street between Vine and Main streets has been closed.

Additionally, all outgoing service on the Doylestown Line of the SEPTA has been ceased.

The cause of the collision and the condition of the injured is still unknown.

Here's what SEPTA has said

The freight train was utilizing SEPTA rails, according to a SEPTA representative. Service to the station will be halted by the Lansdale-Doylestown line until the tracks are cleared.

Meanwhile, SEPTA's website states that inbound service is suspended, while outbound service to Glenside Station will continue as usual.

SEPTA has not specified any timeframe for clearing the situation.