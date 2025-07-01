Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

SEPTA's Lansdale Station suspended as 2 injured after freight train hits pickup truck: Watch video

ByShweta Kukreti
Jul 01, 2025 05:36 PM IST

SEPTA's Lansdale Station suspended: Two persons were injured in a freight train incident, causing delays for commuters in Montgomery County.

Two persons were injured in a freight train incident on Tuesday morning that is causing delays for commuters in Montgomery County.

A freight train crashed in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, resulting in the hospitalization of two people who were taken from a pickup truck.
A freight train crashed in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, resulting in the hospitalization of two people who were taken from a pickup truck.

A pickup truck traveling south on Broad Street struck an approaching Pennsylvania Northeastern Railroad train close to the Lansdale Train Station.

Two passengers were reportedly removed from the truck and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the police.

While crews continue their investigation and cleanup efforts, Broad Street between Vine and Main streets has been closed.

Additionally, all outgoing service on the Doylestown Line of the SEPTA has been ceased.

The cause of the collision and the condition of the injured is still unknown.

Also Read: Trump's animated ‘Lo-fi’ stream at McDonald's goes viral as users react to White House's latest ‘Big Beautiful’ stunt

Here's what SEPTA has said

The freight train was utilizing SEPTA rails, according to a SEPTA representative. Service to the station will be halted by the Lansdale-Doylestown line until the tracks are cleared.

Meanwhile, SEPTA's website states that inbound service is suspended, while outbound service to Glenside Station will continue as usual.

SEPTA has not specified any timeframe for clearing the situation.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / SEPTA's Lansdale Station suspended as 2 injured after freight train hits pickup truck: Watch video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On