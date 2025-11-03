Setti Warren cause of death: What happened to the former Newton Mayor? Here's what we know

Sett Warren, the former mayor of Newton, Massachusetts, has passed away "suddenly" at his home on Sunday. The Harvard Kennedy School, where Setti Warren was Director at the Institute of Politics, confirmed his passing in a statement. He was 55 years old. Setti Warren, the former Mayor of Newton, Massachusetts, has passed away. (@AyannaPressley/X)

The cause of Setti Warren's death was not revealed. In the multiple sources from fellow local politicians and Harvard Kennedy School, it was only revealed that Warren passed away "suddenly" at his home. The circumstances surrounding his death were revealed.

“We write today with profound sadness to share that Setti Warren, Director of the Institute of Politics, has passed away," the statement from the Harvard Kennedy School said. "Setti was a beloved member of our community, and we are devastated by this heartbreaking news.”

Warren, a Democrat politician best known for serving as the Mayor of Newton for two terms, from 2010 to 2018, gained statewide fame after announcing that he was running for the Mayor of Massachusetts in 2017. However, he dropped out of the race eventually.

Tributes Pour In For Setti Warren

The Democratic political establishment came to pay tribute to Setti Warren on his passing. Among the notable names to share their grief on the passing of Setti Warren were Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Democratic whip at the House of Representatives, Katherine Clark.

"I’m saddened to hear about Setti Warren. Massachusetts lost a light today," Elizabeth Warren wrote on X. “Setti was a true public servant. I’m thinking of him and his family.”

“I am devastated to hear about the passing of @HarvardIOP ’s Director, Setti Warren,” Catherine Clark wrote. “He was a beloved teacher, mentor, and leader. As former Mayor of Newton, he inspired students to love and participate in public service. Setti will be missed by so many. I am praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Setti Warren has been married to Elizabeth Tasker Plummer since 2006. They have one daughter, Abigail Warren.