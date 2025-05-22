Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Meet NBA MVP's wife Hailey Summers, cousin and children

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday. He beat fellow finalists Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the award. The 26-year-old had finished runner-up in 2024, behind Jokic, and was fifth in 2023. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA MVP(AP)

Meet Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife, Hailey Summers

Hailey Summers, born October 22, 1999, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, is a former collegiate soccer player who played as a defender for the University of Albany’s Great Danes from 2017 to 2021. She recorded 56 appearances, one goal, and three assists, serving as team captain in her junior and senior years, per Sportskeeda. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and retired from soccer in November 2021.

Shai and Hailey, high school sweethearts, began dating around 2016 or 2017, likely meeting through mutual friends and shared athletic interests in Canada. They got engaged in June 2023 in a private ceremony.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Shai’s NBA Cousin

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, born September 2, 1998, in Toronto, Canada, is Shai’s younger cousin and a professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Drafted 17th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, he later joined the Utah Jazz before being traded to Minnesota in 2023.

Meet Shai and Hailey’s son

Shai and Hailey welcomed their first child, Ares Alexander, on April 25, 2024, at 10:25 PM, during the Thunder’s first-round playoff sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hailey frequently shares heartwarming updates about Ares. Shai described fatherhood as “the best thing in the world” in a March 2025 interview with The Oklahoman.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and five rebounds per game. Jokic had a history-making season, becoming the first center to average a triple-double — 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.