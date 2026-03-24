Sheridan Gorman's mom speaks out, vows to get ‘justice’ for murdered Loyola college student: ‘We are beyond shattered’

The mother of Loyola college student Sheridan Gorman has spoken out days after the 18-year-old freshman was murdered by 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant Jose Medina-Medina. Gorman was shot dead last Thursday when she and a group of friends walked to the pier at Tobey Prinz Beach to see the Northern Lights, the family's attorney said, according to ABC 7. Sheridan Gorman's mom speaks out, vows to get ‘justice’ for murdered Loyola college student (GoFundMe)

The mother, Jessica Gorman, vowed to get “justice” for daughter. However, she refused to even acknowledge the migrant gunman who allegedly killed her daughter.

‘We are beyond shattered’ “We are gonna get justice for Sheridan,” said Jessica outside the family’s Yorktown Heights home on Monday, March 23.

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“We have a voice and it’s gonna be heard,” the grieving mom told the New York Post. “We are beyond shattered.”

Jessica, however, would not spare a single word for her daughter’s killer.

“We are really focusing this week specifically on burying our daughter. We are really focusing on the beauty of her life,” she said. “We are not addressing this man.”

“When they say that your heart is broken or it feels like it’s ripped out of your chest, it’s real,” Jessica added. “It’s so real, I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone.”

Gorman, a devout Christian, a star bowler and high school athlete, had reportedly been very happy to start studying business at Loyola last fall.

“We decided this week we are only going to focus on Sheridan and celebrate our beauty,” said Jessica.

Read More | Sheridan Gorman GoFundMe: Murdered Loyola college student ‘loved Jesus,’ was ‘pure light’

Shortly after Gorman’s murder, Chicago police arrested Medina-Medina on charges, including a first-degree murder charge. Authorities utilized facial recognition software to compare images from surveillance footage to U.S. Customs and Border Protection records. CPD investigators stated in an arrest report that the images matched Medina-Medina.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Medina-Medina in 2023 after he stopped appearing in court on shoplifting charges. Federal officials have said that Medina-Medina, an undocumented Venezuelan national, should have never been released after that 2023 arrest.

The DHS said in a statement after the murder, “Sheridan Gorman was murdered by an illegal alien who never should have been in our country. We are committed to delivering justice for the Gorman family and fighting every single day to stop preventable tragedies like this from happening again. Join us in praying for her family, friends, and loved ones during this tragic time.”