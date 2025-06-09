Sherman tornado: Twister in Texas amid alerts in Dallas, Bonham and other areas - Watch

A massive tornado was spotted near Sherman, Texas, on Sunday amid multiple warnings across Texas. Locals and storm chasers posted videos on social media showing a severe thunderstorm in Sherman. Sherman and other Texas cities were under a tornado warning on Sunday(X)

“90 mile per hour winds here and a possible tornado just north of us in Sherman,” one weather forecaster noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Storng Tornado ongoing near Sherman Texas North of Dallas!” another one added.

Meanwhile, a powerful severe thunderstorm watch and warning swept across multiple Texas counties, as the National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 399, effective until 4:00 AM CDT, and a specific warning for Haskell, Jones, and Fisher counties until 11:15 PM CDT.

The storms, packing golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts, threatened damage to homes, vehicles, and trees, prompting urgent safety measures, per weather.gov.

Issued at 8:30 PM CDT on Sunday, the alert covered 54 Texas counties, including Anderson, Bosque, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise, spanning the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and East Texas. The watch, lasting until 4:00 AM CDT, warned of potential large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Key cities like Dallas, Fort Worth, Abilene, and Nacogdoches faced threats, with rural counties like Comanche and Somervell also at risk, per spc.noaa.gov. The watch extended into parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Residents were urged to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building to avoid hail and wind injuries. The warning emphasized immediate action, especially in open areas.