Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk's mystery baby mama, spotted at Trump's dinner | 5 facts

Shivon Zilis, whose relationship with Elon Musk has been under the limelight for quite some time, was seen next to the Tesla CEO at US President Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner. Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis in talks with Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner. (AP)

Even after having a lot of attention on herself over Elon Musk, Shivon Zilis has managed to stay largely out of the spotlight. However, her presence at the pre-inauguration donor party in Washington brought her back on the spot.

Here are five things about Shivon Zilis

The 38-year-old Ontario, Canada-born Shivon Zilis currently works with Neuralink and Tesla, and is also an advisor to OpenAI. Shivon Zilis is a founding member of the investment team at Bloomberg Beta and has led as many as nine investments since its launch, Forbes reported. Shivon Zilis shares three children with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, their relationship status is yet to be clarified. In fact, Zilis gave birth to their third child just last year. According to the Centre for New American Security (CNAS), Shivon is also a fellow at the Creative Destruction Lab AI incubator and has board memberships at Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence and the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute. Donald Trump's pre-inauguration, star-studded gala was the first time that Shivon Zilis was seen alongside Elon Musk at high-profile setting. As per Daily Mail, she had previously attended a black-tie event at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's victory in the US presidential elections, but there she stayed in the background while Musk posed with their daughter Azure.

Additionally, like Shivon Zilis, musician Grimes also shares three children with Elon Musk. The two women, according to social media buzz, have had somewhat of an on and off relationship, a People.com report said. However, they reportedly are also known to be making up for the sake of their children.

At the celebrity dinner party, Zilis was spotted around some of the most key figures from Trump's administration, including Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, and Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner.