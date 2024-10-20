Shocking: Kentucky man declared dead revives during organ harvest surgery, raising alarms

In a very unusual medical incident, a man who was declared dead by the doctors after he suffered a cardiac arrest, woke up mid-surgery in Kentucky. The man’s family told media outlets, that he woke in the middle of surgeons performing the harvesting surgery of his organs for donations. The case of Anthony Thomas “TJ” Hoover II is currently under investigation by state and federal governments, as reported by both National Public Radio and the Kentucky news station WKYT. Investigation underway after man shows signs of life during surgery.(Representative image - Unsplash)

Also Read: Elon Musk awards $1 million to a random person at townhall event

Man declared brain dead after cardiac arrest

Hoover’s sister, Donna Rhorer remembered that his brother was brought to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, Kentucky because of a drug overdose in October 2021. Soon after, doctors told Rhorer and the other relatives present that he had no brain activity or reflexes. They removed him from life support and declared him brain-dead. The medical staff then revealed that Hoover had signed up for organ donation after his death. His brother was then examined by the doctors to check which organs were fit to be donated further. To honour Hoover and his wishes, the hospital also organised a ceremony.

Rhorer mentioned that she saw her brother’s eyes open up and track the movements of all his loved ones. When she mentioned this to the doctor, she was told, “It was just reflexes – just a normal thing,” she said to the outlet,’ Rhorer said. She added, “Who are we to question the medical system?”

It was after an hour since he was taken in for the organ harvesting surgery when a doctor came out and said that Hoover “wasn’t ready.” Rhorer said, “He woke up.” She then remembered getting instructions about how to take her brother home and care for him although he might not live much longer. Rhorer has been taking care of her brother for three long years as her brother continues to struggle with walking, talking and remembering.

Also Read: Prince George discloses what kind of monarch he'll become with stunning gestures at huge royal event

Statements from authorities

Rhorer learned shocking details about her brother's surgery months later when a former Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (Koda) employee reached out with unsettling accounts. She was devastated to hear that her brother, Hoover, was visibly distressed during the procedure, “thrashing” and “crying visibly,” as reported by NPR. This revelation came just as Congress was examining organ procurement practices.

In response, Baptist Health said in a statement that the health of their patients is the “highest priority”. They added, “We work closely with our patients and their families to ensure our patient’s wishes for organ donation are followed.”

Koda also issued a statement where they said that Hoover’s case “has not been accurately represented” emphasising that they never took organs from live patients and have not promoted or pressurised the staff about such practices. The Network for Hope, which Koda joined in May, clarified that organisations like theirs are “not involved in patient care … do not declare death … [and] only have the authority to proceed with organ donation recovery after a patient’s independent healthcare provider has declared death”.

Meanwhile, NPR highlighted concerns that the media focus on Hoover’s case might jeopardize the organ transplant system, which has over 100,000 people on the waiting list. A medical ethics professor noted cases like Hoover’s are “one-offs that hopefully we’ll be able to get to the bottom of and prevent from ever happening again”.

Also Read: ‘Get that fat pig off the couch’: Trump draws backlash for ‘demeaning and awful’ remarks against women voters' spouses

The plight of Hoover’s family

Rhorer defended her decision to publicise the horrific case of her brother with her belief that it is worth sharing if it “gives one other family the courage to speak up or if it could save one other life”. She added, “He made … attempts to say: ‘Hey, I’m here,’ but it was kind of ignored. They finally stopped the procedure because he was showing too many signs of life. In my heart of hearts, I knew something went on wrong, but I compared it to David and Goliath. Who am I to go up against the medical system?”