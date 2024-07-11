Shocking video shows American Airlines plane's tyre exploding on runway at Tampa airport: Watch

An American Airlines flight departing from Tampa International Airport in Florida narrowly avoided a disaster after one of its tyres exploded on the runway. The incident took place just seconds before the takeoff on Wednesday, July 10. An American Airlines plane's tyre exploded (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo - representational image)(REUTERS)

A scary video shows the moment Flight 590, bound for Phoenix, was taxiing at the Tampa International Airport when the right side of one of the tyres burst, causing fire sparks. A trail of smoke can be seen in the air.

The plane reportedly had to be stopped at the end of the runway. Emergency vehicles later rushed to the spot. Passengers and crew were evacuated and the plane was sent to the terminal, American Airlines spokesperson Alfredo Garduno reportedly said. No one sustained any injuries.

American Airlines said in a statement that Flight 590 "experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off". "We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," the airline said. The passengers were reportedly shifted to a replacement flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly said in a statement, “American Airlines Flight 590 aborted its takeoff from Tampa International Airport around 7:50 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 10, after the crew reported multiple blown tyres. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal. The flight was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information.”

‘This is becoming so commonplace that nobody bats an eye anymore’

Many shocked users commented on the above video, with one of them saying, “Wow. If that had happened when it reached the destination and landed, it could have really been disastrous. Probably fortunate it happened before becoming airborne.” “Good work by the pilot. I'm not sure if he would have had enough time to stop if the runway was much shorter,” one user wrote, while another said, “My flying days are done for a long while. This is becoming so commonplace that nobody bats an eye anymore.”

“Huge shoutout to the pilot for his quick thinking. Only capable people should ever be airline pilots. Hopefully they never start hiring pilots using DEI requirements,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is a failure of the ground crews, as well as pilots blindly trusting the paperwork/reports they receive. Remember, DEI is the primary hiring goal, NOT skill, or knowledge.”