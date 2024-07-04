American Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing after Oregon man 'exposes himself, urinates in aisle'

In a bizarre incident, an Oregon man allegedly exposed himself and urinated in the aisle mid-flight, forcing the American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing. The plane, which was scheduled to land in New Hampshire, returned to Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The Oregon man acknowledged drinking multiple whiskeys and colas during a stopover in Chicago, and after boarding his subsequent flight(REUTERS)

The 25-year-old rowdy passenger was held and accused of indecent exposure. He later testified in federal court in Buffalo and was subsequently freed, as per the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York.

The American Eagle flight proceeded on its route from Buffalo after the unsettling incident. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

Oregon man admits to consuming several whiskeys and colas

After being arrested, the Oregon man told authorities he was on his way from Portland to Manchester. He acknowledged drinking multiple whiskeys and colas during a stopover in Chicago, and after boarding his subsequent flight. He further claimed he had a medical issue with urination, and that the incident occurred when he was heading back to his seat after using the restroom.

Delta Air Lines flight takes U-turn due to ‘spoiled’ meals

The incident comes after customers were served "spoiled" food, prompting Delta Air Lines to reroute the flight.

The flight, which was scheduled from Detroit to Amsterdam, made an emergency landing at JFK Airport in New York. Medical personnel attended to at least 12 passengers upon their arrival, according to the New York Fire Department.

Virginia, one of the frustrated passengers, wrote on social media, “@delta I need to know how you're going to get me to Amsterdam today - I'm on the plane that's emergency landing at JFK because you served passengers 'contaminated' food - I don't need hotel/food vouchers I need to arrive in Amsterdam today.”

Following the incident, Delta issued a sincere apology for the “inconvenience and delay”. In a statement, it informed that medical teams were present on the site to treat affected passengers and crew members. The airline informed that its teams will promptly work to collect data to determine the cause of the incident. “This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”