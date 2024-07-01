Shocking video shows metal shop awnings crash down on NYC firefighters, wounding 3

A shocking video shows the moment a pair of large shop awning signs collapsed on top of several firefighters while they were trying to extinguish a fire in New York City's Manhattan. Three FDNY firefighters were hospitalised over the weekend following the incident. Shocking video shows metal shop awnings crash down on NYC firefighters (Skyler Fire screenshot/YouTube)

Video shows the firefighters standing near a burnt-out storefront along St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights on Saturday afternoon, June 29. The metal awnings hanging above the men suddenly came loose.

The burnt signs for Tumblr Snack Shop and Rosie’s Beauty Salon suddenly crashed down on at least five firefighters, with many of them falling to the ground. Several other firefighters rushed to the victims’ rescue, and the first responders tried to free the victims trapped under the wreckage.

One of the trapped men is freed within seconds. However, at least a dozen people had to work together to lift the wreck off the victims. Everyone was eventually freed. Three of the injured firefighters had to be rushed to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. “It just goes to show how dangerous this job can be,” John Sarrocco, FDNY deputy assistant chief, told reporters at the scene, according to New York Post. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

‘God bless all firemen who risk their lives for others’

Many shocked YouTube users flocked to the above video, with one of them saying,

"Thank goodness everyone was okay. You never know what could be around the corner. God Bless the FDNY." "Just when you think you're on easy street, the devil gets you. Glad everybody's ok," one user said

“Wow those guys sure earn their money glad no serious injurie's be safe,” wrote one user. Another said, “Your hard work in posting the FDNY'S Work is much appreciated ! Thank You for your dedication in continuing to do so”. “I pray that everyone is doing alright. For sure, they will feel it tomorrow. God bless all firemen who risk their lives for others,” one user commented.