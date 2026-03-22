ShopRite fire: Scary visuals from blaze at Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township; first details on possible cause

“The ShopRite at English creek in EHT is now on fire.,” one person wrote, sharing a video of a fire truck on scene. Thick black smoke could be seen rising in the background.

A scanner report said “Egg Harbor Township: Fire Department requested to English Creek ShopRite for a working structure fire. 16:10”. A further update noted “Fire knocked down at this time. Searching for hotspots.”

A fire was reported at the English Creek ShopRite at Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township in New Jersey on Saturday.

Another person shared a photo of the fire and added a possible cause, saying “English creek ShopRite is on fire! I’m hearing it’s the solar panels on the roof.” However, no official cause for the blaze has been given.

Yet another person shared a photo of the fire from a little way off and wrote “I can't believe it shopRite is on fire at Egg Harbor Township English Creek.”

Yet another shared a photo of the blaze and wrote “Eht shoprite has black smoke and flames showing from the roof. Command confirmed working fire . Evacuation in progress. Looks like solar panels on fire . Happened before 10yrs ago.”

Many also issued warnings online or expressed fears as news of the fire spread.

ShopRite fire: Reactions One person warned on Facebook “Fire at English Creek ShopRite do not come here.” Another added “Oh boy! EHT ShopRite on fire!”.

“SHOPRITE AT ENGLISH CREEK IS ON FIRE,” yet another wrote in all caps.

Many people also expressed fears, for others and the store. “What a loss I hope it doesn’t destroy all of it. They will have to embargo all the food in there. There goes my Saturday shopping list. hope no one was hurt,” a person commented.

Another said “Hope it is not totally destroyed or that any people were hurt. Scary”.

Yet another added “I hope everyone is safe. Saturday afternoon is a really busy time.”