Shrewsbury shooting: First details on suspect after active shooter alert, shelter-in-place

Police are searching for a ‘heavily armed’ suspect in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, after a father was brutally shot and killed near a bridge over Jordan Pond on Thursday. The man, 57, was walking back after taking his 6-year-old child to Coolidge School when he saw another man spray-painting graffiti on the bridge. A shooting in Shrewsbury resulted in a 57-year-old man's death(Unsplash)

Police said that the victim confronted the suspect and the two got into a dispute. The father then allegedly called 911. He had recorded the suspect defacing the bridge. During the call, 911 operators heard the gunshots, prompting them to alert responding officers.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Despite quick medical attention, he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Authorities launched a full-scale response, searching the surrounding neighborhood with heavily armed teams, drones, and even a battering ram attached to a squad car. A shelter in place was ordered.

The order was lifted after the suspect's arrest. Coolidge Elementary School and other schools in the district remained secure, with officials confirming no involvement by the school and everyone remaining safe.

Officers surrounded a nearby home marked with graffiti that read ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Free Congo’, as per CBS News.

Neighbors revealed prior conflicts with the resident, and the 26-year-old man was eventually taken into custody. Authorities said the suspect was known to police, though it remains unclear if he had any prior relationship with the victim.