Simone Biles opens up about her severe anxiety battles during Olympics, reveals why she won't get Botox again

Simone Biles, the world's most well-known gymnast, made history in the 2024 Paris Olympics after clinching two gold medals. She became the first woman gymnast to accomplish this feat since Vera Čáslavská. Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP)

Ahead of her stunning all-around gold medal victory on Thursday, Biles shared a video of herself talking about her anxiety struggles during the Olympics.

The 27-year-old recorded a video on TikTok prior to her win in the competition and posted it on Friday. “Get ready with meeee for all around finals @ the Olympics,” she captioned the post.

In the video, she first talked about controlling her emotions and undergoing therapy while competing in the Olympics. “I am really nervous, that is to be expected. I just had therapy this morning so I am feeling a little bit better. I have just worked so hard mentally to get to this moment.”

“Tonight I start vault and I honestly think that's the event I am most nervous for because I don't want to overpower,” she stated.

Simone Biles stopped visiting cafeteria in Paris

Biles further disclosed that she has mostly stayed away from the Olympic village in Paris since she was ambushed by fans who wanted to take a selfie with her. “A lot of people were asking me for photos non-stop and when I sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking.”

“I could not stop shaking, I was so overwhelmed,” stated, adding that she had not visited the cafeteria for five days.

Following the incident, the American star decided to stay in her room and stocked up some food.

Biles, who has been open about her mental health issues, pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, alleging mental health issues. She later disclosed that she suffered from “twisties,” a condition in which a gymnast's mind and body are thought to be disconnected, especially during twists.

Also Read: JD Vance's controversial criticism of Simone Biles' 2021 Tokyo exit resurfaces after Paris win

Simone Biles says she won't get botox again

Surprisingly, she confessed that she had received Botox for her 27th birthday in March, but she did not like the results.

“I haven't got it again because I would be standing there in practice and my eyebrow would randomly go like this (pulls it up). So not doing that again,” she said.

Biles will compete again in the vault on Saturday in an attempt to win a third gold medal at the games.