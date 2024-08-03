Simone Biles snaps at trolls as she defends husband wearing her gold medal: ‘Y’all are miserable'

Simone Biles became the centre online and this time it was directed towards her husband Jonathan Owens. She clapped back at the hate comments which were meant for her husband. The gymnast who led Team USA to gold has been targeted many times in hate comments for various reasons including their team’s weak performance in Tokyo to her hair at the Paris Olympics. But the star-gymnast did not accept the unnecessary hate and gave a befitting reply each time. Simon Biles hits back at trolls as she defends her husband Jonathan Owens.(@jowens/Instagarm)

Biles hit back at the haters

Owens recently shared a picture in which was wearing Biles’ gold medal while the couple was sharing a kiss on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it ” However, the fact that the gold medal was around Owen’s neck sparked hate comments on social media.

Biles hit right back at the haters as she commented under a TikTok video by v who was also criticising the Chicago Bears player as she wrote, “Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions.” She continued, “Like y’all are so f–ing miserable. Leave us alone.”

Hate hardly bothers the couple

After receiving the hateful comments, Owens posted another picture on Instagram with the most decorated gymnastic player. He brushed off the hate as he cheered Biles, “Greatness. I love you so much, baby. You accomplish whatever you set your mind to, and do it with so much grace. 9-time Olympic medalist and counting!!!! So proud to be your husband.”

The NFL player was criticised earlier when he said he was the “catch” in his relationship with Bileson on the Pivot Podcast. Trolls were quick to bash the player then as well, however, the couple confirmed that the online hate hardly bothered them with Owens sharing multiple photos of them on Instagram and captioning it, “Unbothered Just know we locked in over here,” the gold medallist gymnast replied with, “For life.”

Biles also defended her husband then as well when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy Podcast, “He said he was a catch. Because he is! I’ve never met a man like him.”

Owens also spoke on the matter with US Weekly where he explained, “I don’t mean to cuss, but like, damned if you do, damned if you don’t. If you say something, they’re going to say something; if you don’t say something, they’re going to say something. So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to.”