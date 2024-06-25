Smirking vandals deface NYC cafe owner's dining shed, mock him when confronted: Watch

A shocking video shows two vandals defacing a cafe owner’s dining shed and mocking him when he tried to confront them on the Lower East Side. A video of the incident, which took place in New York City, was later posted on Instagram by the owner. Smirking vandals deface NYC cafe owner's dining shed (flowerscafenyc/Instagram)

“Are you serious, man?” the owner, Kaiser Richter, asked one of the men drawing graffiti on the dining shed outside Flowers Cafe on Essex Street.

“Nobody’s here,” a second man said as Richter approached.

The first vandal refused to respond to Richter but chose to walk away after finishing the graffiti, with a grin on his face. The drawings destroyed the orange interior of the little dining structure.

Richter, growing frustrated, told the men he had to pay $16,000 for the shed.“16K? This guy didn’t sand it, he didn’t sand it, dude!” one of the men replied, gesturing at the walls.

“It’s f—king terrible!” the smirking vandal added.

The men began walking away, with Richter saying he would report the incident to the police. In the comment section of the video, he wrote, “I called the cops, they took the video footage, and they are also looking for them”.

“I’m wondering if someone knows these guys, who ruined my outdoor seating? Any leads will be appreciated,” the video is captioned.

“As I confronted them, one of them justified himself by saying how ugly it looked,” the cafe owner told Storyful.

‘It’s shocking how they feel no shame’

Angry Instagram users condemned the incident in the comment section, with one of them saying, “It’s shocking how they feel no shame and they are not even trying to hide what they are doing, I mean it’s broad daylight!! How sure can you be that there won’t be any consequences for your wrong actions?!” “I can’t believe there are human beings like this. Not even children, not even teenagers. But grown adults acting like little boys. Finding humor in destroying property at the cost of a hard working buisness. I pray justice is served and they are found and fined for this crime,” one said, while another user wrote, “This is so sad! These two are adults not teenagers! I hope the police do something to help.”

“Can’t believe that! How old are they?! 35???!!!! Zero respect! Hope they will get what they deserve!” one user said. Another wrote, “When are adults gonna start acting like adults…. What are you benefiting from vandalizing someone’s business.. praying that Justice is served”.

Shortly after, Flowers Cafe Instagram shared another video showing new tags added within an hour of closing time on Sunday evening, June 23. “Lawless city New York,” the video is captioned.