SNL host Colin Jost appears shocked as Luigi Mangione's name is met with cheers, ‘You’re wooing for justice, right?'

Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost seemed to become stunned as the studio audience cheered after he mentioned UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione. Mangione was namedropped by Jost as part of the ‘Weekend Update’ segment on Saturday’s show on December 21. SNL host Colin Jost appears shocked as Luigi Mangione's name is met with cheers from audience (Photo by Andrew Redington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

When Jost mentioned the alleged killer’s name, it was received with a huge round of applause and cheers from the studio audience. Jost, who appeared surprised, awkwardly said, “Yeah... definitely woo,” before asking, “You’re wooing for justice, right?”

Jost then continued, “Luigi Mangione dropped his extradition fight and was flown from Pennsylvania to New York to face multiple charges. In related news, Bumble exploded.”

Support for Luigi Mangione

Last week, Mangione was hit with federal charges in New York, including first-degree murder. Since his arrest, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate has garnered many fans, with some appreciating his looks and some sympathising with his medical struggles and supporting his murder motive.

While behind bars at Huntingdon State Correctional Institute in Pennsylvania, Mangione reportedly received 54 emails, 87 physical letters, as well as 163 financial deposits into his commissary account, allowing him to buy snacks and other items. Shockingly, an Emerson College poll has revealed that 41 percent of youngsters say Mangione’s alleged actions were “acceptable.” While 24 percent of US voters aged 18-29 said Mangione killing Thompson was somewhat acceptable, 17% said it was completely acceptable. The poll was conducted with 1,000 voters.

Several people celebrated Thompson’s killing, with a Disney-themed Boston dance party flashing images of Mangione as the Hannah Montana song ‘He Could Be The One’ played in the background. A slideshow honoured Mangione as revellers danced. Even a Luigi Mangione lookalike contest was staged in Washington Square Park, with the doppelganger being offered a $50 prize. Mangione was referred to as “Gen-Z’s Ted Bundy” on social media.