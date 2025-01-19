SNL mocks users' reaction to US TikTok ban as it ‘mourns the loss’ of app: ‘Oh no, China knows…'

Saturday Night Live took aim at the ongoing TikTok ban in the United States during its January 18 episode, humorously addressing the app's dark appearance for American users. Following an opening monologue from host Dave Chappelle, where he urged Trump to “remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you,” SNL tackled a range of timely topics. These included the ongoing LA wildfires and the impending TikTok ban, which has sparked controversy over national security concerns. SNL humorously addresses TikTok ban concerns amid national security issues, with Michael Longfellow defending the app's rights during Weekend Update.(@nbcsnl/X)

Also Read: Dave Chappelle reveals why Diddy never invited him to 'freakoff' parties, issues ‘phenomenal’ message for Trump on SNL

SNL mockingly ‘mourns’ the loss of TikTok

Around the same time the show aired, many viewers received a message which read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” on their phone, as the app went dark.

During the Weekend Update segment, Michael Longfellow appeared on SNL to “mourn the loss” of the app. When asked by Michael Che if he was “against the United States banning TikTok,” Longfellow responded, “Correct. It’s the first political opinion I’ve ever had. I feel it’s my responsibility to come out here and defend TikTok’s rights to remain in these United States,” as reported by The Independent.

Che stated, “there are legitimate reasons for banning TikTok,” to which Longfellow humorously replied, “Like what? Because it’s Chinese? That we’re just banning things because they’re from China now? Well, you know who else was from China? That’s right – Jesus Christ.” The former further asked, “What about the fact they say TikTok is stealing your data?” and the latter said, “Who cares about my data? ‘Oh no, China knows I like thick Latinas.’ Who doesn’t? Give me a break.”

Che then pointed out “all the research that tells you TikTok is bad for your brain,” to which Longfellow said, “Ahhh, this is boring” before he imitated the action of sliding up a video on the app in real-time. When asked, “Are you trying to swipe up on me?” by Che, he jokingly responded, “Yes! Why won’t you go!”

Also Read: Jill Biden takes Hunter Biden's son to meet Bao Li and Qing Bao on final FLOTUS trip; 'That's cute right?'

Longfellow jokes about life without TikTok

Concluding the skit, Longfellow admitted in humour, “I don’t remember how to live without TikTok. I know I lived a life before TikTok, I must have, but that boy is dead. He’s dead and he’s never coming back. Without TikTok, I don’t know anything anymore. What do I do at work? What do I even watch during a movie?”

In April, President Joe Biden signed legislation mandating that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, either sell the app or face a potential ban in the United States. This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, January 17, further intensifying the pressure on the popular social media platform amid ongoing concerns over national security.