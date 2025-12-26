Snoop Dogg gives 4-word treat to fans before Vikings vs Lions halftime show; ‘setlist revealed’

Snoop Dogg is all set to rock the halftime show at the US Bank Stadium on Christmas Day. The 54-year-old, ahead of the Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions game, sent a four-word message to fans, exciting them about his performance. Snoop Dogg poses for photos with fans prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers(Getty Images via AFP)

Netflix had already hyped up Snoop Dogg's show. "The NFL, Netflix and your Uncle Snoop at Christmas? We serve up music, love and good vibes for everyone to enjoy," the artist said.

In his four-word tweet, he noted: “We ready!!!! Come on!!”

Who else is performing with Snoop Dogg?

Snoop Dogg will be joined on stage by artists from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, including vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, along with a special appearance from Lainey Wilson.

What time is the Snoop Dogg halftime show?

The halftime special is scheduled to take place during Thursday’s matchup between the Lions and the Vikings, which kicks off at 4:30 PM. Viewers can expect the performance to begin roughly midway through the game, likely landing sometime between about 5:40 PM and 6:15 PM, depending on game pace.

Possible Snoop Dogg Setlist for Vikings vs. Lions Christmas Halftime Show

The official setlist for Snoop Dogg's ‘Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party’ during the Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions game hasn't been released yet. Halftime shows are typically 12-15 minutes, so expect 5-7 songs, blending classics, holiday vibes, and collaborations.

Predicted Setlist (based on Snoop's recent tours)

Gin and Juice – Iconic opener to hype the crowd.

Drop It Like It's Hot – High-energy crowd-pleaser.

Who Am I (What's My Name)? – Signature West Coast anthem.

The Next Episode (with Dr. Dre nod or guest) – Classic hype track.

Young, Wild & Free – Chill vibe with possible Lainey Wilson crossover.

Yeah! (Usher collab nod) or new track from Iz It a Crime – Closer with HUNTR/X feature.