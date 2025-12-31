South Hills Village Mall shooting: Witness reports of shots fired in theatre; ‘what’s happening?'

Witness reports about an apparent shooting in South Hills Village Mall came in on Tuesday. A couple of locals flagged an incident, saying there were shots fired in the mall's theatre. Authorities are yet to issue a statement. The mall has not confirmed any shooting or incident. Reports of a shooting in South Hills Village Mall came in on Tuesday(X)

“Oool sh*t I heard it was a shooting out there at South Hills Village Mall…The car crashed out in Dormont, said it’s 4 ppl jumped out & ran…,” an Amber MadeIt Sloan posted on Facebook.

“Stay away from south hills village mall, hearing on scanner shots fire by the movie theater,” another person added.

Mt Lebanon Police issue alert

Meanwhile, Mt. Lebanon Police Department confirmed that there is some police activity on Route 19 between Scott and McFarland Road. “Please avoid the area,” the alert read, without providing any specifics.

As per scanner reports, police were chasing a least one of the suspects on foot in the Dormont area. One person was reportedly taken into custody, and three others were on the loose.

Where is South Hills Village Mall?

South Hills Village is a large indoor shopping mall located in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, just south of Pittsburgh. It sits at 301 South Hills Village, Pittsburgh, PA 15241, near the intersection of Route 19 (Washington Road) and Fort Couch Road.

The mall is anchored by major retailers such as Macy’s, Target, Von Maur, Barnes & Noble and Dick’s Sporting Goods and features more than 130 specialty stores, dining options and entertainment, including a food court and nearby movie theater.

Earlier this month, reports of an active shooter came from the Trumbull Mall in Connecticut.

“The Police Department is investigating a discharge of a firearm at the Trumbull Mall, which occurred within the last hour. The mall is presently closed due to the weather, but police are on the scene checking all cars as they leave the mall,” the Town of Trumbull initially posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.