Southern Illinois University international student's visa revoked amid Trump crackdown

A Southern Illinois University international student's visa was revoked causing panic on the Chicago campus and elsewhere. According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the university issued a letter to students ‘reassuring support’, and urging them to take precautions. However, the reason behind the visa being revoked has not been revealed yet. A Southern Illinois University international student's visa was revoked(x/@SIUE)

The publication further added that more than 18,000 international students occupy the SIU campuses across Illinois. In a letter to students, officials said that all on visas should carry copies of immigration documents, proof of enrollment and other records.

Read More: Donald Trump reveals the top Democrat he would love to run against next time

Illinois Governor addresses visa situation

A student-led newspaper for Southern Illinois University, Daily Egyptian, reported that the Illinois Governor's Office acknowledged the situation.

“The Governor’s senior staff has been in close touch with public and private university leadership across the state to ensure they are being vigilant about what’s happening on their respective campuses,” an email from the governor's office read, as per the report.

Read More: Donald Trump says confident of TikTok deal before April 5 deadline; 'We're dealing with China also…'

“The Governor’s team has asked universities to communicate with international students about the general resources available to them through the institution as they do this on a regular basis. In addition, we have suggested that they connect impacted students with legal resources that have been in place for several years.”

The student newspaper had earlier revealed the contents of the email from the university. “We understand that recent news may be unsettling, and we want to reassure you that our office is here to support you. While we do not wish to cause alarm, we are sharing the following guidance to help you stay informed, prepared, and protected during this time," it read.

This comes as the Donald Trump administration confirmed that it revoked the visas of over 300 students. Secretary of State Marco Rubio further hinted that more student deportations are on the horizon.

“We’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up,” Rubio said.