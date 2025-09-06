Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Spring Valley ‘Lodge Fire’: Live evacuation updates, fire map, and videos from San Diego County

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 03:44 am IST

San Diego Sheriff's office shared that a fire had broken out near Jamacha Boulevard and Doubletree Road in Spring Valley.

A brush fire is prompting evacuations in Spring Valley on Friday afternoon. San Diego Sheriff's office shared that a fire had broken out near Jamacha Boulevard and Doubletree Road in Spring Valley.

An evacuation order was issued after the Lodge Fire broke out(Facebook/Rod Lagace)
An evacuation order was issued after the Lodge Fire broke out(Facebook/Rod Lagace)

“An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the maps below. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately,” they said on X.

The fire has been named Lodge Fire and prompted an evacuation order for the neighborhood surrounding Doubletree Rd and Barbit Rd in Spring Valley.

“Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access,” the alert read. Meanwhile, Cal Fire informed that the blaze has now spread to 30 acres and has the potential to grow to 200-300 acres. “Aircraft and ground crews are actively engaged, please avoid the area,” they added in a X post.

Videos show smoke reach the sky

While efforts to combat the blaze are ongoing, several people shared visuals on social media.

One video showed the blaze on the mountainside, with the smoke reaching the sky.

Another person shared a video where the smoke was visible while driving.

Another video, from afar, showed the blaze on the hillside.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Spring Valley ‘Lodge Fire’: Live evacuation updates, fire map, and videos from San Diego County
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On