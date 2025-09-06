Spring Valley ‘Lodge Fire’: Live evacuation updates, fire map, and videos from San Diego County

A brush fire is prompting evacuations in Spring Valley on Friday afternoon. San Diego Sheriff's office shared that a fire had broken out near Jamacha Boulevard and Doubletree Road in Spring Valley. An evacuation order was issued after the Lodge Fire broke out(Facebook/Rod Lagace)

“An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the maps below. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately,” they said on X.

The fire has been named Lodge Fire and prompted an evacuation order for the neighborhood surrounding Doubletree Rd and Barbit Rd in Spring Valley.

“Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access,” the alert read. Meanwhile, Cal Fire informed that the blaze has now spread to 30 acres and has the potential to grow to 200-300 acres. “Aircraft and ground crews are actively engaged, please avoid the area,” they added in a X post.

Videos show smoke reach the sky

While efforts to combat the blaze are ongoing, several people shared visuals on social media.

One video showed the blaze on the mountainside, with the smoke reaching the sky.

Another person shared a video where the smoke was visible while driving.

Another video, from afar, showed the blaze on the hillside.