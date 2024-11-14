Starbucks' Red Cup Day 2024: Here's how to get your holiday cup and score big on deals

Starbucks’ most awaited Red Cup Day is one of the most awaited days by the coffee chain fanatics. The 2024 edition of the day will be observed on Thursday at the participating locations. During this, the chain will be handing out reusable holiday special cups “while the supplies last” to customers on a few selected beverages. The “limited edition” cup is of 16 ounces. Customers can receive a free reusable red holiday cup with any handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks locations.(@starbucks/Instagram)

Here’s how to get a Starbucks red cup: 2024 edition

According to Starbucks, “Customers who order any size handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup at participating stores across the U.S., while supplies last.” Customers interested in getting their hands on the reusable cup by placing an order in-store, through the drive-thru, the Starbucks app, or by ordering through delivery services like DoorDash, Uber, or Grubhub, as reported by NBC Chicago.

This year’s cup is made up of 95% of recycled material and those who manage to get their hands on one can bring them in later to avail a 10-cent discount on their order.

Which drinks qualify for the Starbucks red cup?

Following is a list of all the beverages which will come with the reusable red cup, as reported by USA Today.

Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate