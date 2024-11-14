Starbucks' Red Cup Day 2024: Here's how to get your holiday cup and score big on deals
Here's how you can get your hands on Starbuck's Red Cup before they disappear from shelves.
Starbucks’ most awaited Red Cup Day is one of the most awaited days by the coffee chain fanatics. The 2024 edition of the day will be observed on Thursday at the participating locations. During this, the chain will be handing out reusable holiday special cups “while the supplies last” to customers on a few selected beverages. The “limited edition” cup is of 16 ounces.
Here’s how to get a Starbucks red cup: 2024 edition
According to Starbucks, “Customers who order any size handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup at participating stores across the U.S., while supplies last.” Customers interested in getting their hands on the reusable cup by placing an order in-store, through the drive-thru, the Starbucks app, or by ordering through delivery services like DoorDash, Uber, or Grubhub, as reported by NBC Chicago.
This year’s cup is made up of 95% of recycled material and those who manage to get their hands on one can bring them in later to avail a 10-cent discount on their order.
Which drinks qualify for the Starbucks red cup?
Following is a list of all the beverages which will come with the reusable red cup, as reported by USA Today.
Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte
Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Caramel Brulée Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte
Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher
Cran-Merry Drink
Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
Hot Chocolate
Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Mocha
Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
White Hot Chocolate