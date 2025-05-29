Starbucks set to unveil new frappuccino flavours in July: Check out the four new drinks

With summer just around the corner, Starbucks is getting ready to cool things down with a fresh lineup of frozen treats. While the official launch is set for July, the coffee giant gave a sneak peek at four new Frappuccino flavors coming soon to menus nationwide, as reported by USA Today. Starbucks is preparing for summer with four new Frappuccino flavors set to launch in July. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

Starbucks reveals four new frappuccino flavours

The following are the four new flavours Starbucks is launching this summer season for all the frappuccino lovers. The new flavours include:

Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino

Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino

Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino

Firework Frappuccino

A spokesperson for the coffee giant told the media outlet that the first three drinks on the list are blended beverages with a fluffy layer of foam at the top. Meanwhile, the Fireworker Frappucino is a “festive twist” to the fan favorite summer drink, Summer-Berry Refresher which was also reintroduced recently in its new summer menu 2025.

Starbucks has kept the exact release date in July for these new flavours under wraps, but the company revealed that the Fireworks Frappuccino will arrive “just in time for the 4th of July,” as revealed by Starbucks to the media outlet. The announcement of new flavours comes after the company exed several frappuccino flavours from its menu in March.

Starbucks' new summer menu 2025

Starbucks kicked off the season by unveiling its highly anticipated summer menu earlier this month, with all items available at locations nationwide starting May 20. Leading the lineup is the brand-new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, along with the return of fan-favorite Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers, perfect for cooling off on hot days.

Adding a sweet treat to the mix, Starbucks has also introduced a new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop—an indulgent bite-sized dessert that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious. These seasonal offerings are available for a limited time only, while supplies last.