Starlink's new offer includes free hardware — Here's how to get it

Starlink has recently announced an all-new plan that includes some great news for those looking for a new connection. Earlier when you had to subscribe to a Starlink internet package, the price of the new dish and router had to be paid for by the user. This is quite a costly affair as the internet kit comes at a whopping $349 in the United States. But now, Starlink has introduced a workaround, which means you may not need to pay anything to avail the kit. Starlink introduces new plan(Representative image)

Starlink's all-new plan

Starlink’s 12-month Standard Kit residential plan includes paying your regular monthly subscription fee for the Internet service. However, the cost of the internet hardware during the initial installation is eliminated, making it a relatively cheaper affair.

The Elon Musk-owned Internet service providers took to their official X account to say, “$0 for the Standard Kit with 12-month residential service plan commitment, now available in select markets. Reliable high-speed internet in even the most rural and remote locations.”

If you are unsure about Starlink's availability in your location, you can try using the Starlink locator link: starlink.com/12m-residential



How to purchase the new Starlink subscription

If you are interested in this new Internet plan by Starlink, simply head on to their official website, try their service locator and enter your address. If Starlink services are available in your location, you can click on Order Now to proceed. The rest of the process will follow accordingly.

However, one must need to keep in mind that if one is opting for the 12-month plan, only then the internet kit will be free for them. According to a Tech Radar report, you will need to pay the full amount if you choose Starlink's month-to-month “no commitment” subscription plan.



Also, Starlink will be charging a ‘Change Fee’ if one chooses to change their residences. Similar charges could arrive for cases like service cancellation, untimely bill payments and a few other scenarios. Therefore, if you are fully committed to buying the annual plan by Starlink, only then would it be a great idea.