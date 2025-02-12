Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss family accuses Allison Holker of ‘denigrating’ his legacy; ‘He felt silenced in…’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss's widow Allison Holker's recent memoir has drawn criticism from his family and friends. In a February 11 CBS interview, Boss's mother and brother claimed that Holker has disclosed personal information about Boss by suggesting that he was a drug addict and might have experienced sexual abuse as a child. His mother stated during the interview, “That was his story to tell.” Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss family accuses his wife Allison Holker for misusing the death of her spouse to market her new memoir.

The family slammed Holker for misusing the death of her spouse to market her new memoir. Boss's mom Connie Boss Alexander and younger brother Dre Rose told CBS that their bond with Holker has soured over her new memoir – This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, which was launched on February 4.

Rose specifically objected to Holker's January People cover, when she said Boss had a drug addiction and had documented in a journal that he had experienced sexual abuse as a child. “I think people deserve the ability to share their story, I get that,” he stated. “But to how it was presented and how it was on the cover of a magazine and there was a public, you know, launch or campaign about it — we shouldn’t have to find out about that in the media. We’re a family.”

According to Rose, there is a “possibility” that his brother was experiencing issues that only his wife was aware of. “But know that there are things about him that she didn’t know.”

He further said that his brother would frequently confess him about his problems with imposter syndrome and that they used to work together to find solutions for his fears. Rose stated it was hard for Stephen to talk to Holker about that kind of stuff.

“So in my opinion, [from] our conversations that he had with me, he felt silenced. He couldn’t get it out.”

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss felt 'SILENCED' in marriage with Allison Holker

When Gayle King asked if he felt silenced in his own house, Rose responded, “Yes, often. Often.”

He, however, added that Boss adored his children and wife, adding that “he would definitely give them his last.”

Speaking about his brother's history of sexual abuse as a child, Rose stated, “That was new,” adding that it was something which shocked his entire family.

Also Read: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' widow Allison Holker says dancer was never ‘the same’ after ayahuasca

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss mom wishes to mend relationship with grandkids

The mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss desires to mend her relationship with her grandkids.

Connie has only had two opportunities to see his kids since Boss passed away. Nonetheless, she and Dre are ready for reconciliation and have “extended the offer for conversation,” which they claim Holker has not responded to.

She wishes to preserve her son's heritage. On being asked if Holker's claims in new memoir have tarnished Stephen’s legacy, Connie responded, “I do. I do.”