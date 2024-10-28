Tim Walz and AOC play games on Twitch, reacting to MAGA's ‘racist’ jokes, and he responds: ‘It's time to…'

The eyebrow-raising clash of comedy and politics that headlined Trump’s super-energised MSG rally sparked furious reactions from Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz. Harris's running mate joined Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, on Sunday to play Madden NFL 25. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial comments on Puerto Rico sparked outrage, prompting Walz and Ocasio-Cortez to react during their Twitch stream.

The duo took a break from gaming on Twitch to react to controversial jokes made by MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who fired off remarks calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” prompting outrage from the two politicians bonding over Twitch stream.

Tim Walz, AOC react to Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘racist’ jokes at MSG rally

The Trump rally reached a fever pitch as the venue packed to capacity, with big names like Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, Melania Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, and JD Vance in attendance. However, it was comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's performance that sparked controversy, as his "vile" jokes left many attendees and social media users fuming. The host of the "Kill Tony" podcast took several brutal jabs at Latinos and Puerto Rico, despite claiming ties to the region.

Also read: MAGA comedian's ‘racist garbage’ opener targetting Latinos, Puerto Rico at Trump MSG rally sparks major backlash

Declaring, “Republicans are the party with a good sense of humor,” Hinchcliffe quipped, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico?”

His comments slammed as ‘lewd’ remarks didn’t stop there as he continued stating, “It’s wild, and these Latinos love making babies too, just know that—they don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country.” Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez and Walz, who were streaming on Twitch, paused their gaming session to respond to the inflammatory jokes and seemed less than impressed.

“Who is that? Jackwad?” The democratic running mate asked AOC as the duo reacted live during the speech. Who is that guy?” Walz recounted the struggles faced by hurricane-hit Puerto Rico, emphasising that residents "pay taxes" and serve in the military at high rates. Ocasio-Cortez shared her emotional response, saying, “It's really upsetting, especially since my family's from Puerto Rico," according to Mediaite.

Also read: Trump dances with wife Melania as he wraps up MSG rally, joined by Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and more

During the first half of the Bills-Vikings Madden game on Sunday, Mr. Walz and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez got into talking about housing policy. Later, Ocasio-Cortez showed her concern over voters who were fed up with how much money is messing with politics. The duo then shifted gears to talk about how the Biden team is handling the Gaza conflict.

MAGA comic fires shots at Walz, AOC

“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist,” Tony Hinchcliffe wrote on his X (Twitter) reacting to Walz and AOC’s views on his jokes.

“I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set,” he said. “I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.”

Earlier when Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, took the stage, the crowd broke into chants mocking Tim Walz, calling him “Tampon Tim.” Vance began by ridiculing Walz's efforts to gain support for Kamala Harris, but the audience quickly interrupted with their chant. This nickname stems from Walz's 2023 decision to sign a Minnesota education bill requiring public schools to provide free menstruation products in bathrooms.