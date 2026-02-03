Steve Tisch-Epstein emails: NFL speaks out after disturbing conversations between Giants co-owner, late financier emerge

“The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response,” the NFL said Monday afternoon, according to the New York Post. “Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts.”

The sexually charged conversations between Tisch and Epstein were about “adult women,” Tisch said in a statement.

The Department of Justice on Friday released the largest batch of Epstein files to date, which included three million more pages of documents , and thousands of videos and images.

The NFL will “look into” Giants co-owner Steve Tisch’s correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , it said in a statement. Shortly before commissioner Roger Goodell was scheduled to give his annual Super Bowl week news conference Monday, February 2, the NFL broke its silence on emails that surfaced on Friday.

Emails between Steve Tisch and Jeffrey Epstein The emails between Epstein and Tisch date back to 2013, at a time when Epstein already had a conviction for procuring a child for prostitution. The emails revealed that Tisch, now 76, emailed Epstein asking if a “Ukrainian Girl” was a “pro or civilian.”

Tisch asked Epstein in a separate email about a woman the convicted pedophile had described as a “Tahitian” named “Emily,” wondering if she was a “working girl?” Another time, he asked if a particular woman was “fun.”

Tisch asked Epstein in one email, “Is my present in NYC?”

When Epstein said yes, Tisch replied, “Can I get my surprise to take me to lunch tomorrow?”

Tisch later spoke out about the emails, saying, “We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

At least one exchange between Tisch and Epstein took place during an NFL meeting, according to the emails. While Tisch offered Epstein two tickets to his suite for a Giants game, Epstein invited him to his private Caribbean island.

It remains unclear if any punishment will be levied against Tisch or the Giants. However, owners are subject to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy often applied to suspending players.

The Tisch family owns 40 percent of the Giants. Steve Tisch (executive vice president/chairman of the board) has served as the front-facing partner since his father Bob Tisch’s death in 2005.