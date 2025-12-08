Stockton mass shooting: Where is the suspect? Did police make arrests? Here's the latest
An investigation is underway a week after four people died and many were injured in a deadly shooting at a birthday party in Stockton, California.
A week after four people died and many were injured in a deadly shooting in Stockton, California, investigators are still looking for a suspect and a motive. The San Joaquin County District Attorney's office has confirmed that a 22-year-old man named Luciano Guerrero, who attended the birthday party where the shooting took place, was later arrested for a "parole violation related to his presence" at the scene in Stockton. However, he is not a suspect in the shooting at this time, according to ABC 7.
Another man who was at the scene, Billy Williams, was also arrested for being on parole and being found at the scene of a crime, according to KCRA. He, too, was not arrested in connection to the shooting.
The November 29 shooting left three children and a young adult dead – Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8; Maya Lupian, 8; Amari Peterson, 14; and Susano Archuleta, 21.
Rewards being offered
Anyone with information about the shooting that can help find the suspect or suspects could receive a cash reward of up to $130,000.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a co-investigating agency, announced that it is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused. Stockton Crime Stoppers also increased its cash reward from $25,000 to $55,000.
With $50,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, the total reward for information stands at $130,000, KCRA reported.
What was meant to be a joyous celebration turned into a nightmare on the fateful day when someone entered the building along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue and began shooting just before 6 pm. The people who were wounded range in age from 8 to around 30 years old.
Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, previously said that investigators believe it was a “targeted incident” at a banquet hall where 100 people or more had gathered for the party. “If you have surveillance footage, if you're a local business here, if you're in the area, live in the area, or maybe you've heard rumours — please contact the sheriff's office,” she added.