Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Stockton mass shooting: Where is the suspect? Did police make arrests? Here's the latest

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 08:06 am IST

An investigation is underway a week after four people died and many were injured in a deadly shooting at a birthday party in Stockton, California.

A week after four people died and many were injured in a deadly shooting in Stockton, California, investigators are still looking for a suspect and a motive. The San Joaquin County District Attorney's office has confirmed that a 22-year-old man named Luciano Guerrero, who attended the birthday party where the shooting took place, was later arrested for a "parole violation related to his presence" at the scene in Stockton. However, he is not a suspect in the shooting at this time, according to ABC 7.

Investigators examine the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)(AP)
Investigators examine the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)(AP)

Another man who was at the scene, Billy Williams, was also arrested for being on parole and being found at the scene of a crime, according to KCRA. He, too, was not arrested in connection to the shooting.

The November 29 shooting left three children and a young adult dead – Journey Rose Reotutar Guerrero, 8; Maya Lupian, 8; Amari Peterson, 14; and Susano Archuleta, 21.

Rewards being offered

Anyone with information about the shooting that can help find the suspect or suspects could receive a cash reward of up to $130,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a co-investigating agency, announced that it is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused. Stockton Crime Stoppers also increased its cash reward from $25,000 to $55,000.

With $50,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, the total reward for information stands at $130,000, KCRA reported.

What was meant to be a joyous celebration turned into a nightmare on the fateful day when someone entered the building along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue and began shooting just before 6 pm. The people who were wounded range in age from 8 to around 30 years old.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, previously said that investigators believe it was a “targeted incident” at a banquet hall where 100 people or more had gathered for the party. “If you have surveillance footage, if you're a local business here, if you're in the area, live in the area, or maybe you've heard rumours — please contact the sheriff's office,” she added.

