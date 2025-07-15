'Stuck at Newark airport...': Author's plea after 3-hour wait amid New Jersey, New York flash floods

With a state of emergency declared in New Jersey due to the flash floods, flight delays, and other passenger woes have stormed social media. In one such plea, an author took to X to share her ordeal of a three-hour wait as she tried to get in touch with family members stuck at New Jersey's Newark Airport. Flight operations at Newark Airport took a hit due to the weather advisories amid heavy rains and flash floods. Airport authorities stated earlier today that flight operations had been disrupted due to the extreme weather. (REUTERS/Representational)

Lara Juanillo, the author of Decode the Black Box, shared that she had family members stuck on a United Airlines flights, which had been grounded at Newark due to the flash flood warnings.

The author added that despite the plane being grounded, passengers had not been deplaned.

"Help!!!! I have family stuck at United Flight 2096 Newark airport tarmac for more than 3 hours now. My 70 plus yo cousin needs her medications (some are in the checked luggage). The family member picking them up is stuck around the airport area and as you know, there’s flooding going on," she wrote on X.

"Weather conditions have caused #EWR Airport flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight," said the official statement on X.

However, due to the flash flood warnings, passengers across various flights have not been allowed to deplane.

"My son’s flight landed 3 hrs ago. Was there no opportunity to let them deplane?" one such user asked.

Netizens have claimed that they are stranded at Newark Airport due to the ongoing flash floods in New Jersey.

"Newark airport still limiting number of arriving and departing flights per hour. Domestic and international flight cancellations across the board," stated one such user.

Another referred to the airport was the "worst in history" due to the flight delays

"Update: still at Newark Airport a.k.a. the worst airport in the world. Now they tell us we’ll be departing at 11:50pm. My bet is they’ll cancel the flight," they wrote.