Sullivan Clarke throat slashing: Interview viral after attack during Daytona 500 outing; ‘handled like a legend’

Sullivan Clarke, a 13-year-old Florida teen, is going viral for his interview after he survived a slashing attack. Clarke reportedly came close to death when his neck was slashed while attending the Daytona 500 with his family. Sullivan Clarke, a 13-year-old, went viral for his expressions during an interview after surviving a knife attack from Jermaine Long. (X/@RealDonKeith, Volusia County Corrections)

Local reports indicated that Clarke and his family were walking along the boardwalk when they stopped to watch the slingshot ride. At this time, a man identified as Jermaine Long approached them and suddenly slashed Clarke's neck. His mother, Lori, could be heard frantic on the 911 call, saying “My son! My son! Somebody cut his throat!,” as per local reports.

However, they went on to see the races. His father, Jerod, remarked “His neck was hurting, but he really wanted to go, so we tried to keep things as normal as possible, and I said let's go.”

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie suspect update: Private detective claims to find new details in doorbell video; 'never swings left arm'

Clarke, however, had to be taken to the hospital to get stitches. After 13 of those, doctors deemed he was okay. His mother told WKMG that if the blade had pierced a millimeter more, Clarke would have died. Given the near-death experience, he was called for an interview along with his mother.

However, Clarke's responses during this television interview have gone viral and endeared him to many online.