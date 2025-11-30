Sunday weather forecast: Which Midwest and Great Lakes states, cities, and airports will be affected by snow storm?

A major snowstorm swept across the Midwest and Great Lakes on Saturday, causing airport delays, traffic disruptions, and hazardous travel conditions. Northern Iowa recorded more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow by Saturday morning. Other states impacted included Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan, according to AP. Field crew member clears snow off the field during the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois.(Getty Images via AFP)

Airport disruptions

Chicago O'Hare alone recorded over 3 inches of snow as of Saturday afternoon, according to Fox Weather. More than 900 flights to and from Chicago airports were canceled, and the FAA also issued a ground stop.

Road closures and accidents

Interstate highways across Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois were heavily affected. Snow also extended into Missouri Saturday morning.

Westbound Interstate 70 near Terre Haute, Indiana, was closed around noon after at least 45 vehicles crashed, the Indiana State Police reported. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Officials estimated six hours would be needed to reopen the highway. Troopers also assisted vehicles sliding off the road in eastbound lanes, Sgt. Matt Ames said, according to AP.

Weather forecast for Sunday

Heavy snow is expected to continue on Sunday across the Midwest and Upper Great Lakes, with gusty winds of 30–40 mph creating blowing snow, reduced visibility, and dangerous travel conditions. This could further delay flights and strand drivers along major interstates.

Regional outlook

Upper Midwest (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Iowa)

Lingering snow from Saturday will taper off by early Sunday afternoon. Additional 8–14 inches of snow expected in many areas. Winter storm warnings in southern Wisconsin remain in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. Roads, especially along I-80 and I-94, remain slick with potential whiteout conditions. Chicago could see 1–3 more inches, with hundreds of flight cancellations already at O’Hare and Minneapolis-St. Paul airports.

Great Lakes and Ohio Valley (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio)

Snow will mix with sleet and rain by midday Sunday. Lake-effect snow will intensify downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario through Monday. Some areas in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula may receive 1–2 feet of snow. Blizzard warnings are in effect in parts of Michigan. Hazardous driving along I-75 and I-80, with gusts over 40 mph, could cause power outages.

Northeast and Interior Appalachians (Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire)

Wintry mix spreading from the Great Lakes region. 4–8 inches of snow inland; 1–3 inches near Buffalo and lake-adjacent areas. Winter weather advisories widespread; slippery travel on I-90 and I-95. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible in western New York; minor delays expected at JFK and LaGuardia.

Central Plains (Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri)

Light snow or flurries lingering Sunday morning. Expected snowfall: 2–6 inches, with possible black ice on roads near freezing temperatures. Travel impacts minor compared to the northern states, but caution advised on I-70.

Rockies and High Plains (Colorado, Wyoming, Dakotas)