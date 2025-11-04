Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
SUNY Morrisville shooting: Campus on lockdown amid active shooter reports, at least 1 victim

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 03:21 am IST

SUNY Morrisville was placed on lockdown Monday after one person was shot. Police confirmed it’s not an active shooter situation.

The State University of New York campus in Morrisville, New York, was placed on lockdown on Monday after one person was shot. Police said that it is not an active shooter situation, per Andrew Donovan of local broadcaster, News Channel 9.

Representational image. (Unsplash)
According to reports, the shooting happened near the South Hall, which is located at the back of the Morrisville campus. It is not clear what caused the shooting. The current condition of the injured victim is also not known.

Along with SUNY, Morrisville Elementary, which is located on the campus, was also placed on lockdown.

Governor Kathy Hochul Responds

New York Governor Kathy Hochul reacted to the incident on social media and confirmed that the campus continues to remain on lockdown until further notice.

"I have been briefed on the shooting on campus at SUNY Morrisville," she wrote. “New York State Police are assisting local law enforcement and SUNY leadership as they respond to this situation. The campus remains on lockdown until further notice.”

This is a breaking news.

Follow Us On